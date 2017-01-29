

Allison Pelech, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton Transit Driver was rushed to hospital after being attacked Friday afternoon. A City of Edmonton spokesperson told CTV News that the assault took place on a regular route near the Castledowns area around 1:30 p.m. There we passengers on the bust at the time. The male driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edmonton Police Services told CTV that an altercation on the bus broke out and during the fight a piece of fiberglass was broken off a partition or door near the driver. The suspect grabbed the piece of fiberglass and used it as a weapon, slashing the driver.

The suspect is believed to have gotten off the bus and ran toward Beaumaris Lake on foot. The suspect has not been caught.

Edmonton Transit is conducting a safety investigation. They are taking the assault very seriously and they say that driver and rider safety is their priority.