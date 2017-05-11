Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
ETS to roll out service major service changes in July
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:02PM MDT
Edmonton Transit Service officials announced a series of changes Thursday to improve transit services.
The changes include removing certain times or trips from bus schedules, while four underused routes are being cancelled completely: routes 73, 96, 157, and 316.
Standards approved by City Council mean a route must have a minimum of 30 passengers per hour during peak times, and 15 passengers per hour at other times on regular routes.
Officials also said some routes will change, making transfers a requirement in some cases.
ETS has posted a full list of all changes online.
Changes announced Thursday will go into effect July 2.
Transit officials said hours from the routes cancelled in July will be moved to routes that see higher demand in September – following a similar move in September, 2016, when ETS said 50,000 service hours were reallocated.
