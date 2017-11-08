An ex-wife of the suspected man who killed a police officer in Abbotsford, B.C. said Oscar Arfmann was careless with guns.

Hope Arfmann was married to Oscar for less than three years in the 1970s.

“Oscar was dangerous on the farm,” Hope said. “He would shoot anything that moved … I was worried about him possibly harming someone.”

Shortly after the two separated, Oscar accidentally shot and killed his younger brother. A spokesperson for the Arfmann family said the gun was defective.

RCMP investigated and no charges were laid.

Arfmann married Patricia Brown after his divorce. She died in 2013, and a family spokesperson said he “was never really the same” after she died.

He was admitted to a hospital north of Edmonton in July 2015 for a mental evaluation and was released three days later.

“Family members had tried to seek help for him, but he refused to go to the doctor,” the family said in a statement.

Arfmann is now facing murder charges after allegedly killing 53-year-old Const. John Davidson, a 24-year-old police veteran, in Abbotsford on Monday.

Arfmann remained in the hospital on Tuesday and officials said they believe he was shot.

