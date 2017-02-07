Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Edmonton, and much of central Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Environment Canada issued the warning, and said a cold arctic air mass was lingering over parts of Alberta.

Details on the Extreme Cold Warning and the risk of frostbite tonight and early Wed AM. #yeg #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/hA7E2VGFM2 — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) February 7, 2017

“Temperatures are expected to drop near or into the -30s overnight and early Wednesday morning,” CTV Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said. “With wind forecast to be in the 10-20 kilometre per hour range, it’s going to feel about 10 degrees colder than the air temperature.”

Classen said in some areas, the wind chill will be near -40 degrees Celsius – which has the potential to lead to frostbite on exposed skin within five to ten minutes.

However, temperatures should be slightly warmer in Edmonton.

“In the City of Edmonton, the temperature will likely drop to about -25 early Wednesday, and we’ll get occasional wind chill values near -35,” Classen said.

Classen said the warning will likely stay in effect until late Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada advised residents of areas affected by the warning to wear appropriate clothing.