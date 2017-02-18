Family Day is on Monday, February 20, and we have compiled a list of events throughout the city to enjoy with your loved ones.

Family Day Unplugged

The City of Edmonton is encouraging Edmontonians to take a break from technology and spend quality time with their family.

Family Fun in City Hall & Churchill Square

City Hall and Churchill Square will have activities for everyone in the family from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Irish dancers, African drummers, crafts and (weather-permitting) skating. And to celebrate Canada’s big birthday, take part in painting a Canada 150 Mural Mosaic project. Attendance is free, and there will be a food truck on site.

Family Day at the Legislature

The Alberta Legislature will offer live music and magic performances indoor from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for free. The little ones in the family are welcome to join the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt, participate in Indigenous games and crafts, and build a Lego Legislature building.

Edmonton Valley Zoo

The Edmonton Valley Zoo has a polar bear theme for Family Day this year. Visit the polar bear craft table and learn why the zoo is an arctic ambassador centre for Polar Bears International. You can also participate in the Animal Families scavenger hunt and try out the zoo’s Discovery Agents app with a special Family Day mission.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with their regular winter admission.

Family Day at the AGA

The Art Gallery of Alberta will offer family-friendly art activities to celebrate Family Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. free of charge.

Upcycle at the Reuse Centre

Make a robot with reusable materials and participate in a scavenger hunt at the reuse centre from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Activities and popcorn are free.

Shake-up Festival

The Shake-Up festival on 96 Street between Jasper Avenue and 102 Avenue will feature sleigh rides, bannock-making, and hot chocolate from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for free.

Transit Information

ETS will offer an unlimited all-day travel pass for one adult and up to four children for $9.50.

Enjoy unlimited all-day travel and transfers for one adult and up to four children (ages 12 and under) with an ETS Day Pass for only $9.50.

On Family Day, buses and LRT will operate on Saturday schedules. For more information, click here.