

CTV Edmonton





Investigators are calling for witnesses after an elderly woman did not survive being hit by a vehicle in north east Edmonton last night.

The collision happened around 10:00 p.m. near 55 Street and 146 Avenue. The 86-year-old victim was rushed to hospital, but later died. Her name has not been released.

Police have not yet revealed if the victim was struck while in a marked crosswalk.

More to come...