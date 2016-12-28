

Pamela Leier, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are investigating a fatal collision where a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 21 south of Sherwood Park.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Highway 21 and Township Road 520.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to help determine the cause of the crash.

Highway 21 was re-opened, after being closed for hours.

Police are not releasing the deceased person’s identity, age or gender.

More to come…