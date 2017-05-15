Police in central Alberta are investigating after a man in his 30s and his young daughter were found dead inside a home in Red Deer Sunday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP said officers were called to the Lancaster neighbourhood in Red Deer for a welfare check, police gained entry into the locked home and found the bodies of a 39-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter.

RCMP said the Serious Crimes Branch South was called in to help local police with the investigation.

The girl’s school has been notified and is arranging counsellors to help any teachers and students affected by this case.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office – the scene where the bodies were found is being held until the autopsy is completed.