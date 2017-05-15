Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Father and young daughter found dead inside Red Deer home
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 11:53AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 6:55PM MDT
Police in central Alberta are investigating after a man in his 30s and his young daughter were found dead inside a home in Red Deer Sunday afternoon.
Red Deer RCMP said officers were called to the Lancaster neighbourhood in Red Deer for a welfare check, police gained entry into the locked home and found the bodies of a 39-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter.
RCMP said the Serious Crimes Branch South was called in to help local police with the investigation.
The girl’s school has been notified and is arranging counsellors to help any teachers and students affected by this case.
Investigators said there is no threat to the public.
“We are not looking for any other persons at this time in this investigation,” Supt. Ken Foster with Red Deer RCMP said Monday.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office – the scene where the bodies were found is being held until the autopsy is completed.
“On behalf of the RCMP I want to express our most sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” Foster said.
The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.
Photos
Red Deer RCMP remained at a home in the Lancaster neighbourhood Monday, May 15, 2017 - a 39-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter were found dead inside on Sunday, May 14, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Father and young daughter found dead inside Red Deer home 2
- Police mark anniversary of Amber Wilson’s disappearance 2
- Mother charged in infant’s death to appear in court June 16
- Payday lenders starting to feel pinch from new Alberta regulations
- EPS seeking witnesses in weekend hit and run
- ‘Horrific case’: Mother charged with second degree murder in infant daughter’s death 1
- Off-highway vehicle helmet law in effect Monday 1
- Blizzard of embers sparked fires that burned Fort McMurray homes last year
- Father of mom charged in infant daughter’s death to CP: ‘It is very disturbing’ 2
- One man dead after weekend shooting in High Level