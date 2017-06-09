ALERT said Friday that an Alberta father was facing charges, for alleged sexual offences committed against his daughters.

The entire investigation started in October, 2016. The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit alleges the father sexually abused three of his daughters, all under the age of 18, a number of times over six years.

It’s alleged the father had sex with one of his daughters on a number of occasions, and they were recorded on video by the father.

The ICE unit arrested the 41-year-old man in November, 2016, in a town west of Edmonton.

Since his arrest, the investigation continued, and resulted in more charges laid against him.

The accused is facing a total of 23 sexual offences including: human trafficking, arranging a sexual offence against a child, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making, distributing and possessing child pornography, two counts each of incest, parent procuring child for sexual activity, and sexual assault with a weapon, four counts of sexual exploitation, and five counts of sexual assault.

The investigation was carried out with help from RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre, and Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The accused is also facing 17 firearms-related charges after police searched his rural property on November 16, 2016 and seized about 40 restricted handguns and rifles, a machine gun and a dozen prohibited devices.

ALERT said the victims were receiving help from a variety of services. ALERT said there were two sons in the home, and the mother of the children as well – ALERT said she wasn’t aware the crimes were taking place.

The children were home-schooled, investigators said, describing the home as similar to a compound.

A publication ban has been issued on the identity of the accused, to protect the identities of the victims.

The suspect remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in an Evansburg courtroom on June 12, 2017.