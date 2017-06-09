ALERT said Friday that an Alberta father was facing charges, for alleged sexual offences committed against his three daughters.

The investigation started in October, 2016. The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit alleges the father sexually abused three of his daughters, all under the age of 18, a number of times over six years.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Staff Sgt. Stephen Camp with the ICE Unit described the cases as “nauseating” for seasoned officers.

The investigation started after police received a tip from a witness, which led investigators to the property.

It’s alleged the father sexually abused his daughters, forcing one into prostitution, and he recorded her having sex with strangers on video.

Investigators also said the mother was also a victim.

“The alleged activities of the father were unknown to the mother,” Camp said.

The ICE unit arrested the 41-year-old man in November, 2016, in a town west of Edmonton.

“The girls’ abuse ended on the morning of November 16, 2016, with the arrest of the 41-year-old suspect,” Camp said.

“When I think back to that day of arrest, it was as if, and I’m talking to the children here, it was as if a dark cloud had been taken away and lifted from their lives,” Camp said.

Since his arrest, the investigation continued, and resulted in more charges laid against him. The accused cannot be named due to a publication ban to protect the identities of the children.

The accused is facing a total of 23 sexual offences including: human trafficking, arranging a sexual offence against a child, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making, distributing and possessing child pornography, two counts each of incest, parent procuring child for sexual activity, and sexual assault with a weapon, four counts of sexual exploitation, and five counts of sexual assault.

The investigation was carried out with help from RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre, and Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The accused is also facing 17 firearms-related charges after police searched his rural property on November 16, 2016 and seized about 40 restricted handguns and rifles, a machine gun and a dozen prohibited devices.

ALERT said the victims were receiving help from a variety of services. ALERT said there were two sons in the home.

The victims are moving forward with their lives and receiving counselling.

“It is going to be a long recovery, but it is as if they have been emancipated from the grip or the prison of their father,” Camp said.

The suspect remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in an Evansburg courtroom on June 12, 2017.

With files from Susan Amerongen