The father of a five-month-old baby who was killed in a house fire Tuesday has said he is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Cordell Brown spoke to reporters outside of the charred remnants of his home in the Ambleside neighbourhood of southwest Edmonton Thursday morning.

“I’ve decided to offer a $25,000 reward for anyone who provides the information that leads to the…arrest and prosecution of the person or persons who first of all, arsoned (sic) the house and secondly murdered my son as a result of the arson, and who attempted to murder myself and the rest of my family,” Brown said.

Brown urged anyone with information to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers.

“I hope that by offering this money, that I can make the streets of Edmonton safer, so that no other babies are murdered in this way, I think the people that did this are animals, they deserve to be in jail,” he said. “I hope someone will do what’s right, contact the authorities and solve this.”

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Unit and Arson Unit are both investigating the fire that led to the death of Brown’s five-month-old son Hunter Tuesday. Brown’s wife Angie remains in hospital.

An autopsy confirmed Hunter died as a result of smoke inhalation.