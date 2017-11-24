In a statement posted on their website, FC Edmonton announced the team would be leaving their league, and shutting down operations.

The statement said the owners of FC Edmonton, Tom and Dave Fath, were announcing the club would be leaving the North American Soccer League (NASL), and “discontinuing professional franchise operations effective immediately”.

“Although we believed in and have supported the NASL business model, our franchise has proven to be unsustainable in the Edmonton market. Our decision today is further reinforced by the continuous uncertainty being forced upon the NASL by the United States Soccer Federation.”

According to the statement, the Faths joined the league at it’s founding in November 2009, and FC Edmonton started exhibition play in 2010.

The two owners thanked players, coaches, fans, sponsors and administration for their work with the team.