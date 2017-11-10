One person is dead after a fire ripped through a senior’s housing complex in central Edmonton Thursday night.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at the St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Selo in the area of 101 Avenue and 80 Street at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Reports of smoke in the hallway led firefighters to a suite where they found a dead person. The identity and age of the person has not been released, but a resident told CTV News a man lived in the suite.

Fire officials said other residents suffered minor injuries in the fire.

“The biggest challenge was evacuating residents,” District Chief Robert Bend said. “Seniors and some with limited mobility so it takes time in a smoky environment.”

The fire, which is still under investigation, was contained to the suite where it started, and damage is estimated to be around $80,000.

Next of kin have not been notified.

With files from Amanda Anderson