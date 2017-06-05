Edmonton Fire Rescue said two youths were in critical condition in hospital after a fire started in the kitchen of a north side home Sunday night, and the incident is being used to highlight the dangers of grease fires in the kitchen.

Firefighters said crews were called to the home on 178 Avenue and 93 Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived a few minutes later, and found two teenagers in the upstairs bedrooms of the home.

The teens were rescued from the home through their bedroom windows – firefighters performed CPR on both youths.

Crews contained the fire to the kitchen, and it was under control 20 minutes later, although smoke had spread throughout the home.

“Unfortunately a lot of smoke was generated and the significant injuries occurred in the upper levels in the bedrooms of the home,” Edmonton Fire Chief Ken Block said.

The teens were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, both were in serious condition.

In addition, a man was taken to hospital with injuries to his airway, fire officials said, and high levels of carbon monoxide.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by overheated cooking oil in the kitchen.

“Cause of the fire was cooking oil on the stovetop and burst into flame, [it] was unattended or somehow unreported for a period of time and extended into the cabinets, and that very quickly becomes a very serious situation,” Block said.

Officials said the kitchen, along with the main floor of the home sustained heavy fire damage.

Damages have been pegged at $400,000 to the structure, and content loss of $100,000.

Block called this case and any other similar fires a “significant issue”, saying “cooking is the number one cause of fires in our city, that’s not unique to Edmonton.”

“You can’t leave cooking unattended, especially cooking oil,” Block said. “Cooking oils are hydrocarbons and it’s like unburnt fuel, and once it breaks into open flame it extends very rapidly and grows very rapidly.”

Edmonton Fire said in 2016, there were eight injuries directly related to cooking fires, over 69 overheated cooking oil fires.

Officials advised homeowners to have the appropriate fire extinguisher ready in the kitchen – a Class B dry chemical fire extinguisher, and if a fire occurs, to not try to put it out with water, or move the pot. Officials say you should turn off the heat, and place a lid or oven tray over the pot, then get out and call 911.

For purposes of this story, CTV News purchased an appropriate extinguisher; it cost less than $30.

With files from Nicole Weisberg