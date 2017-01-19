

Pamela Leier, CTV Edmonton





A dozen people, including children, are out of their homes after a fire on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to a fourplex at 107 Avenue and 112 Street just after 10:00 p.m. The fire broke out in one of the upper floor suites and spread to the roof of the building. All four suites in the building had to be evacuated.

The Canadian Red Cross has been called in to assist seven adults and five children that were forced out by the blaze.

Fire officials believe flames broke out in the kitchen and spread from there. “There was a pot [burning] on the stove that somehow managed to get into the attic, so far there's been two suites upstairs and two suites downstairs; everybody got out safe,” said District Fire Chief Frank Van Soest.

There is no word on a damage estimate or a timeline set for residents to return home.