Edmonton police said drivers should expect a heavier police presence around elementary and junior high schools, as students are back in class, which means school zones with slower speed limits are in effect.

Between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on school days, the speed limit is at 30 kilometres per hour.

“You wouldn’t believe some of the stories we hear about the attitudes of people driving through school zones and that has to stop, and it is stopping,” Councillor Dave Loken said.

This school year, the school zone speed limits will also apply to junior high schools.

During the 2016-17 school year, the city’s traffic safety office issued more than 53,000 photo radar tickets to drivers speeding near schools, while police handed more than 3,300 tickets to offenders.

“Don’t do any fancy maneuvers in traffic like U-turns, just because you’re in a hurry,” EPS Sgt. Kerry Bates said Tuesday.

Officials said the decision to lower speed limits around schools was made in an effort to keep students safe.

“Wherever you have distracted students walking close to schools, let’s keep them as safe as possible,” Councillor Bev Esslinger said.

In 2016, three children were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in or near a school zone. In February, an 8-year-old boy ended up with a broken leg, after being hit by a car outside Delton Elementary School.

Then in June, a girl was hit by a garbage truck while riding her bicycle by Velma Baker Elementary School and sustained serious injuries.

In late October, 2016, a 16-year-old suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle jaywalking near Archbishop Oscar Romero School.

Now that school zones have been expanded to include roads around junior high schools, the city is looking at expanding the program more.

On Thursday, City Council will debate adding slower speed limits to streets around parks and playgrounds as well.

