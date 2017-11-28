Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci delivered the province’s second quarter fiscal update Tuesday, and said the province is still on track for a multi-billion dollar deficit, but there are signs the economy is turning around.

The update predicts Alberta’s economy will grow by 4 percent in 2017, up from the 2.6 percent forecast in the last budget.

The minister said in the last year and a half more than 70,000 full-time jobs were added, mostly in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Ceci said the province had saved $300 million so far, below their goal of saving $400 million in 2017 in-house. One of those measures includes extending a salary freeze for provincial employees to September 30, 2019. The province said the freeze would save about $100 million annually.

However, the province is still borrowing for operating costs, with the debt forecast to rise above $42 billion.

The minister and Premier Rachel Notley have set 2023 as the year to balance Alberta’s budget.

With files from The Canadian Press