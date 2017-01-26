Officials with Alberta Health Services released updated influenza numbers Thursday – which showed the number of deaths of patients with lab-confirmed cases of the illness had increased.

AHS released their weekly update on the flu season Thursday morning – and the statistics reflected an increase in the number of Albertans who had died, who had lab-confirmed influenza.

As of Saturday, January 21, AHS said a total of 34 Albertans with lab-confirmed flu had died – numbers released the previous week stated 18 had died.

The largest change was in the Edmonton Zone – on January 26, statistics showed 11 had died, up from 2 the week before.

Other zones also saw increases: four in the Calgary Zone (now reporting a total of 10 deaths, and one each in the South Zone (total of 6 deaths), Central Zone (total of 5 deaths), and the North Zone (total of two deaths).

An AHS spokesperson told CTV News the numbers are cumulative between August 28, 2016 and January 21, 2017 – and don’t necessarily indicate that the additional deaths had taken place in the previous week, as deaths related to influenza are not reported in real time.

Meanwhile, the number of Albertans with lab confirmed cases of influenza has increased from 796 as of January 19, to 924 on Thursday.

In addition, the number of doses of flu vaccine administered in Alberta has also increased, from 1,106,222 to 1,115,667.