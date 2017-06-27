A couple in central Edmonton is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman, who was recorded on surveillance footage making off with a large garden decoration earlier this month.

The couple, who lives in Forest Heights, captured video on their surveillance camera showing a woman in a blue sweater making off with a 4 foot tall ‘Ming Dynasty’ statue from their front step.

The incident took place Tuesday, June 20, while the couple was out of town.

Homeowner Tim Barnes told CTV News he expected to see someone who was impaired taking the statue under cover of darkness, but the incident happened at about 8:30 p.m., while it was still light out.

“I couldn’t believe that, it was still very light out, neighbour’s home, like it was nothing,” Barnes said in an interview with CTV News. “So nonchalant and brazen, that she just parked her SUV, jumps out, there was obviously someone else with her because she gets out of the passenger side.

“You can see in the video [she] saunters up to the front of the house, has to break the statue off the base, then throws it in the back of her SUV and they’re gone.”

Barnes’ neighbour helped the couple post the surveillance footage on Facebook, as of Tuesday morning it had been viewed more than 26,000 times.

Barnes said they had purchased the statue from a local store, saying it was just a unique piece they liked and it is not worth a lot of money.

“[It's worth] not a lot of money, but it’s the principle that someone can just walk up to your house and steal something in broad daylight just kind of blows me away,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the couple planned to report the incident to police.

With files from Nicole Weisberg