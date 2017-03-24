Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Former employee at Red Deer non-profit facing fraud charges after $100,000 stolen
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:11PM MDT
RCMP investigators in Red Deer have charged an area man, who has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit he worked for.
The investigation started in 2016, after the non-profit Christian Motorcycle Association reported irregularities in their finances and banking activity.
A Red Deer RCMP investigator, supported by FINTRAC (Canada’s national financial intelligence unit), determined a pattern of theft over nearly two years, that involved fraudulent e-transfers, forged cheques and illicit use of the club’s credit card.
Police said the accused worked as an office administrator for the organization from September 2013 to June 2015. It’s estimated more than $100,000 was stolen.
As a result of the investigation, Kenneth Van Someren, 53, is facing a number of charges including two counts of fraud over $5,000, and charges of uttering forged documents, trafficking in property obtained by crime and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
