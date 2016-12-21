While being investigated by Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC) officials, a former Edmonton Police Service officer is facing unrelated criminal charges.

In early December, CTV News reported on an investigation being carried out by AMVIC on Dalwinder ‘Dal’ Dahele.

AMVIC started investigating Dahele over claims from customers that vehicles with liens against them were being sold.

“There are several consumers that have come forward and that’s all I can say, can’t give a number right now,” John Bachinski, former AMVIC Director, told CTV News.

EPS Chief Rod Knecht spoke to CTV News last week, and said the allegations against Dahele are concerning, and more details might be released.

“I understand it is under investigation,” Knecht said.

“But the fellow who is no longer a member of our police service, I understand he has been charged or may be charged.”

A few days after Knecht was interviewed by CTV News, documents were sworn against Dahele, stating the former officer was arrested on Anthony Henday Drive for allegedly taking a vehicle without consent.

Its alleged Dahele took the vehicle in question from the employer he went to work for after leaving the EPS, the Calgary Police Service.

Calgary police said Dahele no longer works there, and EPS confirmed investigators are awaiting results from the AMVIC investigation.

As for Dahele’s location, CTV News tried to reach out to him, but he did not return calls or messages for comment.

With files from David Ewasuk