Officials from the Alberta government and the Wood Buffalo municipality gathered in Fort McMurray Friday to officially rename an important stretch of road to honour the first responders who answered the call when a massive wildfire threatened the city.

A portion of King Street, specifically the King Street overpass, was officially renamed Responders Way in a ceremony held Friday morning – with Transportation Minister Brian Mason, along with Wood Buffalo Mayor Melissa Blake and members from Fort McMurray Fire, EMS, RCMP, Sheriffs and Bylaw Enforcement on hand.

The roadway, located near Fire Hall 1, was renamed in tribute to the first responders who helped evacuate 88,000 residents when the wildfire, later called The Beast, started threatening Fort McMurray in May, 2016, and the firefighters who stayed behind to battle the blaze.

“The depth of gratitude felt by the people of Fort McMurray, and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, and the people of Alberta can never be repaid, but it can be acknowledged,” Mason said.

The specific stretch of road also turned into an icon for Fort McMurray residents when they returned starting on June 1 – as responders flew the Canadian flag to welcome residents back.

“You’re all heroes of gigantic proportions, and we owe you a debt of gratitude that we know can never truly be repaid,” Blake said.

May 3 will mark the one year anniversary of the fire.

Mayor Blake said the municipality was still working on plans to mark the anniversary, but she said it would not be a celebration.

With files from Bill Fortier