Out of 3,772 applications, Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan was chosen as one of two astronauts to join the Canadian Space Agency, and people from his hometown are thrilled about his achievement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the pair of Alberta astronauts – the other is Jenny Sidey of Calgary – at a Canada 150 ceremony in Ottawa on Canada Day.

The Mayor of Fort Saskatchewan, a small town approximately 40 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, told CTV News locals are proud of Kutryk.

“Anytime we have anyone does anything exceptional, we like to present them with this city of Fort Saskatchewan jersey,” Mayor of Fort Saskatchewan Gale Katchur said. “When a person is being recognized the first thing they’ll say is they’re from the Edmonton metro area, but Joshua has taken the initiative to say he’s from Fort Sask.”

Kutryk, a 35-year-old air force pilot with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in defence studies, has known that he wanted to be an astronaut since he was a little kid.

“I did know right then that was I wanted to work towards,” the new astronaut said.

The last year, he says, was really tough, but his hard work helped accomplish a lifelong dream.

“It’s been a very long, tiring year,” Kutryk said. “The testing has been difficult. The waiting has been difficult,” Kutryk said. “It just feels wonderful to come out the other end.”

Kutryk and Sidey will now head to Houston, Texas to being a two-year training period at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

With files from CTVNews.ca, the Canadian Press and Angela Jung