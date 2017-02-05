Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for two teens who fled the Elk Island Youth Ranch in a stolen vehicle after allegedly assaulting a staff worker late Saturday night.

Police and Emergency Services responded to the youth facility at around 1:15 a.m. after a complaint that a female staff worker had received serious assault injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the woman to the University of Alberta hospital in a stable condition.

The two teens fled the Elk Island Youth Ranch in a grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado two-door truck with Alberta license plate BFJ5597, and a unique new door on the driver’s side, RCMP said.

The two suspects were identified by staff, but they cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice act.

RCMP said one suspect is a 5-foot-2 and 106 pound 14-year-old boy with black hair, and the other suspect is a 5-foot-5 and 121 pound 15-year-old boy.

STARS said the woman is in her 60s, and the assault was not a stabbing.

RCMP are warning the public not to approach the youth or the stolen truck.

Anyone with information about this alleged assault is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.