ALERT said four people have been arrested and charged, after two search warrants were executed in Grande Prairie.

Members of ALERT’s organized crime and gang team carried out the search warrants on apartments in the Smith and Southview neighbourhoods on Tuesday, May 2.

Police seized 327 fentanyl pills, 26.7 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of crystal meth, 18 grams of marijuana, and more than $4,400 in cash.

As a result of the searches, four people were arrested: Youssouf Hassan, 59, Sara Desjarlais, 25, Lemesa Rare, 55, and Mulugata Mekonen, 46.

Hassan and Desjarlais are facing two counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, and a charge of possession of proceeds of crime.

Rare has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and one charge each of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Mekonen has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

ALERT said the investigation started earlier in the year, after investigators received information about drug trafficking in the area.