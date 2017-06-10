Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Four charged in Lac La Biche drive-by shooting
RCMP
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 2:10PM MDT
Two men, a woman and a teenager are facing weapon-related charged after a drive-by shooting in Lac La Biche, Alberta early Thursday morning.
RCMP responded to a shots fired complaint at a residence in Lac La Biche at approximately 12:30 a.m. Mounties said the suspect vehicle fled the area, and a separate vehicle was found with damage caused by a “discharged firearm.”
A break-and-enter was then reported at a resident in the Heart Lake area at approximately 3:30 a.m., police said. Two suspects matching the description of the shooting three hours earlier allegedly entered a home and pointed a firearm at the people inside, and then fled the area in a vehicle, RCMP said.
Mounties located the suspect vehicle a short time later and four people were arrested at a residence nearby without incident.
Josh Ladouceur, 27, of Heart Lake is facing multiple firearm charges and was released on a $5,000 bail. Cole Boucher, 24, from Lac La Biche was charged with multiple firearm offences and is still in custody. Brooklynne Desjarlais, 21, from Cold Lake is also facing firearm offences, and is out on a $2,000 bail.
A 17-year-old who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act is facing the same charges and has been released with court conditions.
They are all scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
RCMP said these acts were not random and there is no risk to the public.
