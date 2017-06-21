Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 2:27PM MDT
The City of Edmonton announced Wednesday that starting on Canada Day, admission fees would be waived for all outdoor pools for the rest of the season.
The offer is available for any drop-in swimming, including public and lane swimming.
“By providing free admission to outdoor polls, we hope all Edmontonians can participate in this time of national celebration and enjoy these wonderful public facilities,” Roger Jevne, Branch Manager of Community and Recreation Facilities said in a statement.
Officials said all four of Edmonton’s outdoor pools: Queen Elizabeth, Fred Broadstock, Mill Creek and Oliver are open.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Charges laid against man, accused of defrauding AMA of more than $8M 1
- Three facing charges in January homicide
- Helium balloon causes power outage north of downtown: EPS
- ‘Nobody wanted this’: Braidwood speaks after boxing match that led to Tim Hague's death 2
- State of local emergency declared for Red Deer after wicked storm 1
- Alberta fighter Tim Hague dies following boxing match in Edmonton 1
- Police issue warning following complaints of fraudulent psychic readers
- City to launch review of boxing match that led to Tim Hague’s death 2