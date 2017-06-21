The City of Edmonton announced Wednesday that starting on Canada Day, admission fees would be waived for all outdoor pools for the rest of the season.

The offer is available for any drop-in swimming, including public and lane swimming.

“By providing free admission to outdoor polls, we hope all Edmontonians can participate in this time of national celebration and enjoy these wonderful public facilities,” Roger Jevne, Branch Manager of Community and Recreation Facilities said in a statement.

Officials said all four of Edmonton’s outdoor pools: Queen Elizabeth, Fred Broadstock, Mill Creek and Oliver are open.