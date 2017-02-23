Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Gang members arrested in Fort McMurray
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 8:52AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 10:45AM MST
An ALERT drug trafficking investigation led to members of the outlaw motorcycle gangs, Tribal and "Syndicate, being arrested by RCMP in Fort McMurray on February 15.
During the investigation RCMP also searched two Fort McMurray homes and seized a 9mm handgun, 40 rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and several Tribal vests.
Darren Paulson, a 49-year-old Fort McMurray man, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, tampering with a firearm serial number, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order. Paulson is a member of the Fort McMurray Tribal gang.
Thomas George, a 28-year-old Fort McMurray man, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. George is a member of the Red Deer Syndicate gang.
Lynn Cardinal-Storey, 55, has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The Tribal and Syndicate gangs are supporter clubs of the Hells Angels.
RCMP ask anyone with information related to this investigation to call Fort McMurray’s gang tip-line at 780-788-GANG(4264).
