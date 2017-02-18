Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Garth Brooks and Ryan Smyth host hockey camp in Edmonton
Ryan Smyth and Garth Brooks teamed up to host a hockey camp for elementary kids Saturday.
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 5:55PM MST
Country star Garth Brooks teamed up with former Oiler Ryan Smyth to host a hockey camp for underprivileged children in Edmonton Saturday.
The Teammates for Kids Foundation co-founded by Brooks 20 years ago hosted 60 elementary school kids from the Boys and Girls club and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
Brooks and Smyth said this event is to help kids make friends and be a part of a team.
“If one of these guys leave here knowing someone they didn’t – a friend or a teammate – then we have done our job,” Brooks said.
“It’s bringing everyone together as a unit and team, and there’s no greater feeling than being together as a team and being a great teammate,” Smyth said.
