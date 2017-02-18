Country star Garth Brooks teamed up with former Oiler Ryan Smyth to host a hockey camp for underprivileged children in Edmonton Saturday.

The Teammates for Kids Foundation co-founded by Brooks 20 years ago hosted 60 elementary school kids from the Boys and Girls club and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Brooks and Smyth said this event is to help kids make friends and be a part of a team.

“If one of these guys leave here knowing someone they didn’t – a friend or a teammate – then we have done our job,” Brooks said.

“It’s bringing everyone together as a unit and team, and there’s no greater feeling than being together as a team and being a great teammate,” Smyth said.