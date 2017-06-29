Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Gas restored to parts of Stony Plain following ruptured line and fire
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 10:41AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 7:16PM MDT
Crews were busy Thursday in Stony Plain, after a gas line ruptured and burst into flames, and forced hundreds to go without the utility for several hours.
Stony Plain RCMP said crews were on the scene of the fire at Range Road 275 near 44 Avenue in Stony Plain.
Police said a loud explosion was heard before the fire started, believed to be a gas line erupting. Police said no one was injured.
In all, the blaze took about three hours to be go out – the blaze burned off by about 11 a.m., and impacted gas service to the area. About three hundred homes didn’t have the utility for much of the day, but it was restored by late Thursday evening.
A fence was damaged in the blaze, and siding of a nearby home was partially melted – police said no one was injured.
Fire officials said weather conditions helped crews minimize damage.
“The wind was definitely in our favour, keeping the fire going to the east and away from homes,” Deputy Fire Chief Bert Lubbers said.
Police said ATCO crews were on the scene repairing the line after noon Thursday.
With files from Angela Jung
Crews on the scene of a fire at RR 275 near 44 Ave in Stony Plain, on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
