RCMP west of Edmonton said crews were working to repair a ruptured gas line, after firefighters were called to an explosion and fire in Stony Plain Thursday morning.

Stony Plain RCMP said crews were on the scene of the fire at Range Road 275 near 44 Avenue in Stony Plain.

Police said a loud explosion was heard before the fire started, believed to be a gas line erupting. Police said no one was injured.

At about 11 a.m., the fire was out, but police said gas utilities had been turned off for the area, the neighbourhoods of Fairways and Greybriar, and any homes east of the WestView Hospital would not have gas for the rest of the day, and possibly into Thursday night.

A fence was damaged in the blaze, and siding of a nearby home was partially melted.

Police said ATCO crews were on the scene repairing the line after noon Thursday.