Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Gin recall expanded to Alberta: Bombay Sapphire recalled due to incorrect alcohol content
1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin are being recalled because the incorrect alcohol content is shown on the label. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 12:13PM MDT
The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) joined other Canadian provinces Thursday in a recall of a certain brand of gin, due to incorrect labelling of alcohol content.
On Thursday, AGLC officials announced 1.14 litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin (Lot number: L16304 W) was being recalled in Alberta.
Officials said the manufacturer reported some bottles had not been diluted properly, and the product actually had an alcohol content of 77 percent, not 40 percent (as labeled).
As a result, customers who have purchased bottles of the product in that volume may return any opened or unopened product to the retail they purchased it from for a full refund, and retailers have been asked to pull the bottle from their shelves.
Earlier this week, officials in Ontario were the first to remove the product from store shelves, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Wednesday, and at least five agencies had already recalled the product as well.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man facing charges for harassing realtors, EPS seeking more complainants
- Ducks coach, Oilers cross verbal swords over officials' treatment of McDavid
- Gin recall expanded to Alberta: Bombay Sapphire recalled due to incorrect alcohol content
- RCMP investigating woman’s murder in Smith, Alta
- RCMP investigating homicide in Fort McMurray
- Jakob Silfverberg scores overtime winner in 4-3 Ducks win over Oilers
- Residents, officials mark anniversary of Fort McMurray wildfire 9
- Canadian Ranger found dead in Fort Chipewyan 1
- RCMP investigating after worker struck by vehicle on Hwy 15 1
- Men killed when fishing boat overturned near Tofino identified 1