The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) joined other Canadian provinces Thursday in a recall of a certain brand of gin, due to incorrect labelling of alcohol content.

On Thursday, AGLC officials announced 1.14 litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin (Lot number: L16304 W) was being recalled in Alberta.

Officials said the manufacturer reported some bottles had not been diluted properly, and the product actually had an alcohol content of 77 percent, not 40 percent (as labeled).

As a result, customers who have purchased bottles of the product in that volume may return any opened or unopened product to the retail they purchased it from for a full refund, and retailers have been asked to pull the bottle from their shelves.

Earlier this week, officials in Ontario were the first to remove the product from store shelves, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Wednesday, and at least five agencies had already recalled the product as well.