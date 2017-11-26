Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in northeast Edmonton
A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 82 Street and 160 Avenue on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Published Sunday, November 26, 2017 2:15PM MST
A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
Police responded the area of 82 Street and 160 Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.
The 12-year-old was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released anymore details.
EPS is investigating.
