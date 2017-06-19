A day after news broke that an Edmonton boxer, former MMA fighter and teacher had died, after he suffered serious injuries in a boxing match Friday, tens of thousands of dollars had been raised to help out his family.

Tim Hague, 34, was a late replacement in a match against former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood Friday night at the Shaw Conference Centre.

Over the course of the match, it became clear that Hague was out-matched, he was knocked to his knees four times in the first round, and eventually in the second round it all ended with a knockout.

He left the ring under his own power, but was rushed to hospital in critical condition a short time later.

On Sunday, his family confirmed he had died.

His sister released a statement Sunday: “It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak we report that Tim has passed away today. He was surrounded by family, listening to his favourite songs. We will miss him so greatly.”

Late Sunday, a GoFundMe page was launched to help Hague’s family – by late Monday afternoon, more than $20,000.

Promoter KO Boxing released a statement Monday, which expressed condolences to Hague’s family, and said their organization was “deeply saddened by his passing”.

“It was an honour for all the combative sport community to be touched by Tim’s passion and drive for the sport. The community has suffered a tragic loss of one of their most committed and determined members. The entire Edmonton combative sport family will miss him.”

I apologize for not saying something sooner but I have been grieving. I have been deeply affected by this. Tim was my friend. #RIPTimHague pic.twitter.com/REDgv77B2C — KOBoxingCanada (@KOBoxingCanada) June 19, 2017

Hague was also an elementary teacher in Beaumont; and was in his first year teaching at Ecole Bellevue School.

“Mr. Hague was a beloved teacher and staff member, his students loved him and looked up to him,” Jennifer El-Khatib, principal at the school, said Monday. “It’s a tough day here for sure for everybody, we’re focusing on staff and students and parent community.”

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission said the fight is under review.