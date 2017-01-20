Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Grande Prairie woman charged in May, 2016 fatal collision
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:56PM MST
RCMP said Friday that a Grande Prairie had been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle, fatal highway collision dating back to May, 2016.
Back on May 1, 2016 at about 3 p.m., RCMP and emergency crews were called to a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 at the Driftpile First Nation.
The crash had taken place on a bridge, and traffic had to be diverted as police investigated.
Investigators said an SUV, which was headed westbound on Highway 2, hit a car that was travelling eastbound. After the initial crash, the SUV hit a van also headed eastbound.
Three people in the van, a 36-year-old woman who was driving, and two passengers: a 12-year-old boy and 11-month-old girl were pronounced dead on scene.
The van caught fire, and a bystander managed to rescue a 4-year-old girl who was also inside.
Two 17-year-olds in the car were treated by paramedics on the scene, and released with minor injuries.
The driver, and lone occupant, of the SUV was taken to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance.
On Friday, RCMP said Edna Jean Smith, 58, of Grande Prairie has been charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death, and a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Smith received a summons on December 30, 2016 to appear in a High Prairie courtroom on January 30.
