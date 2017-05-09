Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Grierson Hill Road to shut down for bridge construction
Crews work on the mechanized river access project, in a photo released by the City of Edmonton. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 11:30AM MDT
City officials announced Tuesday that Grierson Hill Road would be closed over the weekend, to make way for bridge construction related to the Mechanized River Access Project.
Starting Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., the road will be closed between Connors Road and the Louise McKinney Park entrance.
Officials said the closure to pedestrians, vehicles and bicycles is needed to allow crews to install bridge railings and electrical conduits on the pedestrian bridge connected to the Mechanized River Valley Access.
Northbound traffic on the Low Level Bridge, traffic travelling eastbound on Rossdale Road/100 Street, and traffic headed west on 101 Avenue will detour north onto Jasper Avenue.
Access to the Shaw Conference Centre and Louise McKinney Park will be at the top of Grierson Hill Road.
For pedestrians and cyclists, access to north side trails will be limited between the Low Level Bridge and the Dawson Bridge. Signs will be in place to inform trail users of the closures, they’re advised to detour through downtown to get around it.
Officials expect the road to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, May 15.
