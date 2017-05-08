Hundreds of hats tossed onto the ice at Rogers Place Sunday night have been donated to three Edmonton organizations, the Oilers Community Foundation confirmed Monday.

With about four and a half minutes left in the second period of Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks, Oilers Forward Leon Draisaitl scored a hat trick – prompting hundreds of hats to be thrown on the ice at Rogers Place.

Not long after the hat trick, a tweet from the Bissell Centre over where those hats would end up was retweeted hundreds of times, so much so that it became a trending topic.

On Monday, the Oilers Community Foundation announced the more than 1,000 hats would be donated to three organizations: Hope Mission, Operation Friendship, and the Bissell Centre, of course.

Over 1,000 hats hit the ice last night. We kept some for the memories but the rest went out to put smiles on people's faces today! pic.twitter.com/fdhc6a8z60 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 8, 2017

“I will tell you that the people there are over the top, they are so excited, delighted that we thought of them to help celebrate Leon’s hat-trick,” Natalie Minckler, executive director of the Oilers Community Foundation, said. “They’re probably wearing them and can’t wait for the next game.”