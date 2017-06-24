Edmonton police are investigating a pedestrian collision that left a four-year-old child dead in Mill Woods Friday night.

Police said that a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, in the area of 35 Street, collided with a boy in a roadway at approximately 8:15 p.m.

EMS responded and treated the child, but he was pronounced dead in the hospital.

“It’s horrible that it happened right in front of the house,” Janet, a family friend, told CTV News. “You just don’t forget the visuals and the trauma of hearing a mother screaming for her child.”

Janet said the mother of four-year-old Parker is devastated. He was a sweet boy who loved to play.

“Park was the firecracker – he loved batman and Lego,” Janet said. “Heart of gold, always had a smile on his face, big beautiful eyes.”

There are no charges pending at this time, police said, and they are investigating.

With files from Angela Jung