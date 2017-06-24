Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
‘He was so cute. I feel so sad for his mom and dad’: neighbour of four-year-old boy killed in Mill Woods collision
Four-year-old Parker died in a collision in front of his Mill Woods home on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Published Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:43AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 24, 2017 2:44PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a pedestrian collision that left a four-year-old child dead in Mill Woods Friday night.
Police said that a vehicle travelling on 44A Avenue, in the area of 35 Street, collided with a boy in a roadway at approximately 8:15 p.m.
EMS responded and treated the child, but he was pronounced dead in the hospital.
“It’s horrible that it happened right in front of the house,” Janet, a family friend, told CTV News. “You just don’t forget the visuals and the trauma of hearing a mother screaming for her child.”
Janet said the mother of four-year-old Parker is devastated. He was a sweet boy who loved to play.
“Park was the firecracker – he loved batman and Lego,” Janet said. “Heart of gold, always had a smile on his face, big beautiful eyes.”
There are no charges pending at this time, police said, and they are investigating.
With files from Angela Jung
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- ‘He was so cute. I feel so sad for his mom and dad’: neighbour of four-year-old boy killed in Mill Woods collision
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton 2
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- City makes changes to west Edmonton crosswalk where woman was killed 1
- Edmonton woman dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake
- Man charged with death of mother on Ermineskin First Nation
- Storm wreckage to take over a month to clean up: Red Deer officials 1
- Duplex off Whyte Avenue significantly damaged by fire
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
- Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl