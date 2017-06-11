Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Head-on collision near Boyle sends Edmonton man to hospital
RCMP are investigating after a head-on collision near Boyle sent an Edmonton man to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 11:00AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 11:20AM MDT
A head-on collision on Highway 831 near Boyle sent an Edmonton man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.
RCMP responded to the collision involving two vehicles on Highway 831, five kilometres south of Boyle at approximately 4 p.m.
Police said a semi-truck headed southbound collided with a Ford E-350 van that crossed the centre line.
The 26-year-old man from Edmonton driving the van was transported to the hospital via STARTS with serious but non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 74-year-old man from Boyle, suffered minor injuries and was cleared from the scene.
RCMP are investigating the factors that led to the collision.
