Helium balloon causes power outage north of downtown: EPS
A helium balloon, believed to have prompted a north side power outage, is seen on power lines Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:31AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:49AM MDT
Edmonton police said Wednesday morning that a helium balloon had hit some power lines on the north side, knocking out power to several blocks.
Police said the areas between 103 Street and 119 Street, between 105 Avenue and 111 Avenue were affected by a power outage.
EPS said a helium balloon hit power lines in the area and caused the outage.
Late Wednesday morning, police officers were out directing traffic at intersections to help with traffic flow.
Officials said it’s expected to take several hours to fix, and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
More to come…
