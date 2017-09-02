Hepatitis A virus was detected in fresh pineapple chunks sold at Western Family stores in Alberta and British Columbia in mid-August, Alberta Health Services said.

The fruit cups were sold from August 12 with an expiration date of August 19, AHS said.

The products were sold at 14 Edmonton area Save-On-Foods stores:

Edmonton: 360 Mayfield Common NW

Edmonton: 8124 – 112 Avenue

Edmonton: 1120 – 91 Street NW

Edmonton: 11180 Ellerslie Road NW

Edmonton: 2390 – 24 Street NW

Edmonton: 9510 – 160 Avenue NW

Edmonton: 10368 – 78 Avenue NW

Edmonton: 6260 – 199 Street NW

Spruce Grove: Suite 100 – 121 Century Crossing

St. Albert: 740 Street St. Albert Trail

St. Albert: #500 – 140 Street St. Albert Trail

Sherwood Park: 81 Fir Street

Sherwood Park: 60 Broadway Boulevard

Sherwood Park: #10 – 4005 Clover Bar Road

AHS said the risk of infection is low and no illness has been reported.

The hepatitis A virus is an infection to the liver.

“Spread through the fecal-oral route, individuals primarily contract hepatitis A through direct contact with an infected person; however individuals can also contract the illness indirectly by ingestion of contaminated food or water,” AHS said.

Illness usually occurs between 15 to 50 days after being exposed to the virus, but usually before the 30-day mark, AHS said.

Symptoms include tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and fever, AHS said.

There is no treatment for Hepatitis A, but it can be prevented through vaccination within 14 days of contracting the virus, AHS said.

If you think you may have hepatitis A, contact your family doctor.