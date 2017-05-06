A single-lane of alternating traffic is now open on Highway 16 after a rock slide Friday morning.

Parks Canada said Highway 16 from the Jasper Town Site to the West Gate of Jasper National Park was closed after a rock slide 15 kilometres away from the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 93 at around 9 a.m.

The single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect until further notice, a Jasper National Park spokesperson said.

East-bound traffic was allowed to go through first to clear 20 semi-trucks, and west-bound traffic was allowed to drive through after.

Jasper National Park said drivers should expect up to 20 minutes in delays.

With files from Julia Parrish