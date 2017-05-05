Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Highway west of Jasper shut down due to rock slide
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 12:02PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 5, 2017 12:10PM MDT
Officials said Friday that a section of Highway 16 had been shut down Friday morning following a rock slide.
Parks Canada said Highway 16, from the Jasper townsite to the West Gate of Jasper National Park had been closed due to the rock slide Friday morning.
The slide has forced the closure of the highway in both directions; RCMP said Highway 16 west of Highway 93 was impassable.
Officials said emergency crews are on scene. Police said there was no timeline for the highway to be reopened.
More to come…
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Parents charged after allegations of sexual abuse
- Highway west of Jasper shut down due to rock slide
- Police investigating suspicious package found near north side community centre 1
- Charges laid against man for harassing realtors, EPS say there could be more cases 1
- Smaller than a human hair: U of A researchers create tiny Oilers logo
- Proposed legislation would protect Alberta home buyers from untrustworthy builders
- Man charged in fatal hit and run collision
- RCMP investigating homicide in Fort McMurray
- Gin recall expanded to Alberta: Bombay Sapphire recalled due to incorrect alcohol content
- Red Deer high school students serve up food truck-style fare, for a good cause 1