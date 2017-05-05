Officials said Friday that a section of Highway 16 had been shut down Friday morning following a rock slide.

Parks Canada said Highway 16, from the Jasper townsite to the West Gate of Jasper National Park had been closed due to the rock slide Friday morning.

The slide has forced the closure of the highway in both directions; RCMP said Highway 16 west of Highway 93 was impassable.

Officials said emergency crews are on scene. Police said there was no timeline for the highway to be reopened.

More to come…