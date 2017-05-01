Officials have confirmed to CTV News that a highway worker is in hospital after a crash northeast of Fort Saskatchewan.

The collision happened just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, on Highway 15 at Range Road 220.

RCMP told CTV News a male pedestrian, who was working on the highway was flown to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.

STARS said the 36-year-old male was transported in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, to the University of Alberta Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Police shut down the affected section of highway for several hours Monday morning, announcing it had been opened just before 11:30 a.m.

More to come…