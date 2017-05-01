Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Highway worker in hospital after being hit near Fort Saskatchewan
Emergency crews on the scene of a pedestrian collision on Hwy 15 near RR 220 on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 11:51AM MDT
Officials have confirmed to CTV News that a highway worker is in hospital after a crash northeast of Fort Saskatchewan.
The collision happened just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, on Highway 15 at Range Road 220.
RCMP told CTV News a male pedestrian, who was working on the highway was flown to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.
STARS said the 36-year-old male was transported in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, to the University of Alberta Hospital.
The driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.
Police shut down the affected section of highway for several hours Monday morning, announcing it had been opened just before 11:30 a.m.
More to come…
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Canadian Ranger found dead in Fort Chipewyan 1
- RCMP looking for man who allegedly assaulted eight-year-old girl
- Edmonton MP calls safe injection sites ‘shooting galleries’ 1
- EPS homicide detectives investigating suspicious death
- Edmonton man charged in 2014 Grande Prairie homicide
- Highway worker in hospital after being hit near Fort Saskatchewan
- Sleeping man unharmed after vehicle crashes through bedroom
- Charges laid in fatal weekend stabbing, Edmonton’s 17th homicide of 2017
- Red Deer family escapes early morning fire at their home 1
- Oilers praise Talbot, expect energy boost from home fans 1