Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Montreal woman in a north Edmonton residence on Thursday.

Northeast officers responded to a “check on welfare” call at a residence in the area of 144 Avenue and 88A Street, police said. Upon arrival, they found a dead woman in a suite where she did not reside.

After an autopsy on Friday, investigators determined that 29-year-old Valerie Maurice, from Montreal, died after being strangulated.

This is Edmonton’s 34th homicide of the year.

EPS decided to release the victim’s name because it serves an investigative purpose.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.