Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Edmonton Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 142 Street and Yellowhead Trail at approximately 5 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man slumped over in the front seat of a taxi.

Officers attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

“We know there were a large number of people standing outside in the parking lot of the Flux Ultra Lounge,” Staff. Sgt Duane Hunter said in a news release. “We want to speak with anyone who was there that knows what led up to the shooting and the circumstances pertaining to this crime.”

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.