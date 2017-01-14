Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a north Edmonton residence early Saturday morning.

Police received a report of a dead man in a residence in the area of 34 Street and 143 Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious, but it remains unclear if it was a homicide.

Staff Sgt. Shelby Cech told CTV News that EPS is also investigating a “gun fight” between two men in the area of 116 Avenue and 34 Street Friday night. Cech said a bullet hit a townhome in the area, but no one was injured.

Cech said both incidents are unrelated.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.