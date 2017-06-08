Edmonton police said an investigation was underway, after a young man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.

The 18-year-old male was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital by friends just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

EPS said he later died in hospital.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating this case as a suspicious death, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.