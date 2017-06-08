Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide Section investigating death of male dropped off at Royal Alex
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 11:35AM MDT
Edmonton police said an investigation was underway, after a young man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries.
The 18-year-old male was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital by friends just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.
EPS said he later died in hospital.
The EPS Homicide Section is investigating this case as a suspicious death, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- EPS looking for man suspected of impersonating peace officer, sexually assaulting woman 1
- EPS charge two after ‘chop shop’ uncovered in northeast Edmonton 1
- Electrical issue with LRT disrupts service on two lines
- Two arrested, ALERT seeking third suspect after fentanyl seized in Edmonton
- Red Deer school trying to win grant to bring virtual reality to the classroom 1
- School bus driver facing impaired driving charges, Red Deer school district ‘shocked and angry’ 1
- New Walterdale Bridge to open in September, 2017: City
- Police trying to identify suspect in break and enter, assault
- Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by truck