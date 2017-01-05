Edmonton police said the death of a 21-year-old man at an Edmonton hospital Wednesday was the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Police said on Wednesday, at about 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 103 Street and 45 Avenue, after an assault was reported.

Officers arrived to find Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21, in critical condition inside a suite.

He was treated and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 6:30 p.m. that day.

An autopsy was carried out Thursday morning, and the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed Trevino-Sabourin died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

EPS Homicide investigators are conducting interviews, police said, and are asking to speak with anyone who may have information on the incident.

Investigators said there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).